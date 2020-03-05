UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Ix ships MOL Globe, Star Monica, Jens Oldendroff, BW Tulip, Gas Husky and Al-Soor-II carrying Containers, Coal, LNG, LPG and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Six ships MOL Globe, Star Monica, Jens Oldendroff, BW Tulip, Gas Husky and Al-Soor-II carrying Containers, Coal, LNG, LPG and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships CMA CGM Titus, Lusail, Santos, Eagle and Asgh Humays-1 carrying Containers, LNG, Pet Coke and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaed at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, Project Cargo, LNG, LPG, Diesel oil and Vegetable oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships CSAV Tyndall, MOL Globe, Silver Munna and Da Cui Yun sailed out to sea from QICT, LCT and MW-2 on Thursday morning, while two more ships Maersk Seletar and Ocean Flower are expected to sail from QICT and MW-1 on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 181,991 tonnes, comprising 119,177 tonnes imports cargo and 62,814 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,390 Containers (1,084 TEUs imports and 3,306 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Eight ships CMA CGM Titus, Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, Malhari, BBC Rushmore, Tiger Glory, White Purl and Lusail carrying Containers, Chemicals, Project Cargo, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2, LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday, while another ship, Cosco Pacific with Containers is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Santos Same Eagle Anchorage Gas Engro Silver From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Korean ..

6 minutes ago

Platini loses European court appeal against footba ..

3 minutes ago

Livestock sector key for agriculture development

3 minutes ago

Ruben Amorim confirmed as Sporting coach

14 seconds ago

Morocco and Nigeria added to highest doping risk l ..

15 seconds ago

Lightning killed two students in Muzaffargarh

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.