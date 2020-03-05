Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Ix ships MOL Globe, Star Monica, Jens Oldendroff, BW Tulip, Gas Husky and Al-Soor-II carrying Containers, Coal, LNG, LPG and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Six ships MOL Globe, Star Monica, Jens Oldendroff, BW Tulip, Gas Husky and Al-Soor-II carrying Containers, Coal, LNG, LPG and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships CMA CGM Titus, Lusail, Santos, Eagle and Asgh Humays-1 carrying Containers, LNG, Pet Coke and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaed at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, Project Cargo, LNG, LPG, Diesel oil and Vegetable oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships CSAV Tyndall, MOL Globe, Silver Munna and Da Cui Yun sailed out to sea from QICT, LCT and MW-2 on Thursday morning, while two more ships Maersk Seletar and Ocean Flower are expected to sail from QICT and MW-1 on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 181,991 tonnes, comprising 119,177 tonnes imports cargo and 62,814 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,390 Containers (1,084 TEUs imports and 3,306 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Eight ships CMA CGM Titus, Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, Malhari, BBC Rushmore, Tiger Glory, White Purl and Lusail carrying Containers, Chemicals, Project Cargo, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2, LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday, while another ship, Cosco Pacific with Containers is due to arrive at PQ on Friday.