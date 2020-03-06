Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, BBC Rushmore, Tiger Glory, Kazak, White Purl and Lusail carrying Containers, Project Cargo, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Seven ships Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, BBC Rushmore, Tiger Glory, Kazak, White Purl and Lusail carrying Containers, Project Cargo, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Stena Imprimis, Unity and Star Omicron carrying Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the Port on Thursday, where a total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, Project Cargo, LNG, LPG, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships oil tanker Al-Soor-II and bulk cargo carrier Ocean Flower sailed out to sea from FOTCO and MW-1 on Friday morning, while three more ships Smiley Lady, Star Monica and Jens Oldendroff are expected to sail from PQEPT, PIBT and QICT on same day in the afternoon and another ship Maersk Brooklyn is also expected to sail at night hours.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 183,950 tonnes, comprising 166,432 tonnes imports cargo and 17,518 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,672 Containers (750 TEUs imports and 922 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships CMA CGM Titus, Malhari and Alcy One-T carrying Containers, Chemicals and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and FOTCO respectively on Friday. While another container ship Cosco Pacific is due to arrive at PQ on same day and two more container ships Diyala and Jeppesen Maersk are due to arrive on Saturday.