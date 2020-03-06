UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, BBC Rushmore, Tiger Glory, Kazak, White Purl and Lusail carrying Containers, Project Cargo, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):Seven ships Maersk Brooklyn, Smiley Lady, BBC Rushmore, Tiger Glory, Kazak, White Purl and Lusail carrying Containers, Project Cargo, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Stena Imprimis, Unity and Star Omicron carrying Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at the Port on Thursday, where a total of fourteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm Kernel, Project Cargo, LNG, LPG, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships oil tanker Al-Soor-II and bulk cargo carrier Ocean Flower sailed out to sea from FOTCO and MW-1 on Friday morning, while three more ships Smiley Lady, Star Monica and Jens Oldendroff are expected to sail from PQEPT, PIBT and QICT on same day in the afternoon and another ship Maersk Brooklyn is also expected to sail at night hours.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 183,950 tonnes, comprising 166,432 tonnes imports cargo and 17,518 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,672 Containers (750 TEUs imports and 922 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships CMA CGM Titus, Malhari and Alcy One-T carrying Containers, Chemicals and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1 and FOTCO respectively on Friday. While another container ship Cosco Pacific is due to arrive at PQ on same day and two more container ships Diyala and Jeppesen Maersk are due to arrive on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Same Anchorage Gas Engro From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar ..

1 minute ago

SC says Sindh’s all institutions are corrupt

17 minutes ago

Is Pakistan open to American business? Carnegie En ..

22 minutes ago

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi con ..

3 minutes ago

German industrial orders spike in January ahead of ..

10 minutes ago

2 murdered, woman injured in firing incidents in S ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.