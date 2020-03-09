Shipping activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Six ships Jeppesen Maersk, Santos Eagle, Olympic Peace, Sun, Globe and Glory Harvest Mega-1 carrying Containers, Pet Coke, Coal, Steel Coil and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, six more ships E.R Tianshah, Cosco Pacific, Nord Yucatan, NSH Singapore, Tiger Harmony and Konk Que Ong with Containers, Coal, Palm oil and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Steel Coil, Pet Coke, LNG, LPG, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships As Paola, Lusail, Alcy One-T and Rasghumays-I sailed out to sea from QICT, EETL, FOTCO and PIBT on Monday morning.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 122,191 tonnes, comprising 103,438 tonnes imports cargo and 18,753 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,167 Containers (1,180 TEUs imports and 987 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Four ships E.R Tianshah, Cosco Pacific, Spruce-2 and Star Omicorn carrying Containers, Coal and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Monday. While two more containerships Maersk Chicago and MSC Tomoko are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

