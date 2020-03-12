UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Five ships MOL Gateway, Aquitania, Unity Force, Nord Yucatan and Kong Que Ong carrying Containers, Coal, Project Cargo and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile, six more ships Aristomenis, Antarctica, Al-Mahboobah, Chemroad Haya, Tiger Tenacaty and Al-Salma-II carrying Containers, Condensate, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Project Cargo, LNG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Oil tanker Spruce-2 and Container vessel MOL Gateway sailed out to sea from FOTCO and QICT on Thursday morning, and two more Container ships MSC Tomoko and Maersk Jalan are expected to sail from QICT on the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 201,468 tonnes, comprising 140,022 tonnes imports cargo and 61,446 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,288 Containers (1,054 TEUs imports and 3,234 TEUs exports) was handled.

Four ships Hugo Schulte, Aristomenis, Al-Mahboobah and Jal Upasan carrying Containers, Chemicals and Diesel oil are expected take berths at QICT, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Thursday, while two more ships, APL Thailand and Thorsky with containers are due to arrive at PQ on Friday.

