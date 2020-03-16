UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:36 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

M V Amis Wisdom-4 carrying 42,793 tonnes Coal was allotted berth at Multi Purpose Terminal Berth # 4 on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :M V Amis Wisdom-4 carrying 42,793 tonnes Coal was allotted berth at Multi Purpose Terminal Berth # 4 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, four more ships MSC Meava, Lavrio, Annita and Tomson Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, LNG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Star Artemis, Theodosia, Maple and Maesk Jalan sailed out to sea from PIBT, FOTCO, MW-1 and QICT on Monday morning.

A cargo volume of 122,382 tonnes, comprising 102,337 tonnes Imports cargo and 20,045 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,059 Containers (4 TEUs imports and 1,055 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships MSC Meava, Antarctica, Lavrio, Tiger Tenacaty, Anitta and Tomson Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Rice, Palm oil, Coal and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO, FAP, MW-1, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Monday, while two more ships Maersk Pittsburgh and APL Savannah with Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Savannah Pittsburgh Anchorage Gas Sunday From Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

7 minutes ago

US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cu ..

2 minutes ago

High-Ranking Iranian Cleric Dies From Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 18 - A ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end 4.03% lower

2 minutes ago

France says coronavirus situation 'deteriorating v ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.