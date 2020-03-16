Shipping activity at Port Qasim

M V Amis Wisdom-4 carrying 42,793 tonnes Coal was allotted berth at Multi Purpose Terminal Berth # 4 on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :M V Amis Wisdom-4 carrying 42,793 tonnes Coal was allotted berth at Multi Purpose Terminal Berth # 4 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, four more ships MSC Meava, Lavrio, Annita and Tomson Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, LNG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Star Artemis, Theodosia, Maple and Maesk Jalan sailed out to sea from PIBT, FOTCO, MW-1 and QICT on Monday morning.

A cargo volume of 122,382 tonnes, comprising 102,337 tonnes Imports cargo and 20,045 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,059 Containers (4 TEUs imports and 1,055 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships MSC Meava, Antarctica, Lavrio, Tiger Tenacaty, Anitta and Tomson Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Rice, Palm oil, Coal and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO, FAP, MW-1, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Monday, while two more ships Maersk Pittsburgh and APL Savannah with Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.