Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Six ships, MSC Meava, Antarctica, Lavrio, Tiger Tenacaty, Anitta and Tomson Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Rice, Palm oil, Coal and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile six more ships, APL Savannah, Al-Takareem, KN Forest, Bittern, Gulf Mews, Asphalt Spirit scheduled to load/offload, Containers, Sand, Coal, LPG and Bitumen also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Rice, Coal, Steel Coil, LNG, LPG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of two, ships, Gas carrier 'Tomson Gas' and Edible oil carrier Stena Impremis sailed out to sea from EVTL and LCT on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, General cargo carrier Global Garnet, Gas carrier Al-Rekayat and Container vessel MSC Maeva are expected to sail from MW-2, EEVTL and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 169,660 tonnes, comprising 128,147 tonnes Imports cargo and 41,513 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,805 Containers (2,233 TEUs Imports and 572 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Six ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, APL Savannah, Al-Takreem, KN Forest, Gulf Mews and Tiger Harmony scheduled to load/offload Containers Sand, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday, 17th March-2020, while a container vessel X-Press Bardsey is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.