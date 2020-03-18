Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Shipping movement was recorded brisk at the Port where six ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, APL Savannah, Al-Takreem, KN Forest, Gulf Mews and Tiger Harmony scheduled to load/offload Containers Sand, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Shipping movement was recorded brisk at the Port where six ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, APL Savannah, Al-Takreem, KN Forest, Gulf Mews and Tiger Harmony scheduled to load/offload Containers Sand, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Gas carrier Gas Athena' and Oil tanker BW Danube' also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Rice, Sand, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil respectively.

Out of two, ships, Chemicals carrier Gulf Mews sailed out to sea from EVTL on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, Tiger Tenacity, Anitta and Antarctica are expected to sail from MW-1, PIBT and FOTCO on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 181,279 tonnes, comprising 127,131 tonnes Imports cargo and 54,148 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,059 Containers (2,942 TEUs Imports and 1,117 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, X-Press Bardsey, Asphalt Spirit, Kazak and Georgia-M carrying Containers Bitumen, LPG and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday, 18th March-2020, while two more container vessels APL Antwerp and Maersk Bentonville are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.