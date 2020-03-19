UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Three ships X-Press Bardsey, Kazak and Georgia-M carrying Containers, LPG and Mogas were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile, six more ships APL Antwerp, CMA CGM Medea, Baltic Leopard, Bunun Dynasty, KPS Remzi Bey and Frahia carrying Containers, Coal, Palm Kernel, Spare Parts and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Sand, Coal, LPG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of four ships Tiger Harmony, Tiger Tenacity, APL Savannah and Kazak sailed out to sea from LCT, MW-1, QICT and EVTL on Thursday morning and three more ships Takeem, Maersk Pittsburgh and X-Press Bardsey are expected to sail from MW-1 and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 174,329 tonnes, comprising 112,738 tonnes imports cargo and 61,591 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,265 Containers (1,516 TEUs imports and 2,749 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Eight ships Maersk Bentonville, CMA CGM Medea, Baltic Leopard, Bunun Dynasty, Asphalt Spirit, NSH Singapore, Gas Athena and Frahia carrying Containers, Coal, Palm Kernel, Bitumen, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-2, MW-1, LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday, while two more vessels CMA CGM Medea and Smiley Lady are due to arrive at PQ on Friday.

