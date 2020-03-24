Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Brisk shipping was observed at the port where six ships, Kiel Trader, MSC Ludovica, IVS Hayakita, IVS Okudogo, White Purl and BW Denute carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Brisk shipping was observed at the port where six ships, Kiel Trader, MSC Ludovica, IVS Hayakita, IVS Okudogo, White Purl and BW Denute carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Asya, Kharaita and Chemranger carrying Containers, LNG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours .

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, LPG, Diesel oil, Palm kernel and Palm oil respectively. Out of them, a container vessel MSC Ludovica sailed out to sea from QICT on Tuesday morning, and a gas carrier White Purl is expected to sail from EVTL on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 92,052 tonnes, comprising 59,750 tonnes Imports cargo and 32,300 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,603 Containers (1,903 TEUs Imports and 1,700 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, MSC Asya, Maersk Atlanta, New Courage, Octaden and PGC Periklis carrying Containers, General Cargo, Palm oil and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT and SSGC respectively on Tuesday, 24th March-2020, while a container vessel MOL Grandeur is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.