UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, Hansa America, Xiamen, Gas Chem Shinano and Falcon Royal carrying Containers, Chemicals and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):Four ships, Hansa America, Xiamen, Gas Chem Shinano and Falcon Royal carrying Containers, Chemicals and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile our more ships, OOCL Atlanta, Thor Sky, Asia Inspire and Tiger Winter with Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Mogas, Palm kernel and Chemicals respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel "Xiamen" sailed out to sea from QICT on Friday morning, and three more ships, Gas Chem Shinano, Parnassos and IVS Hayakita are expected to sail from EVTL, PIBT and MW-4 on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 111,009 tonnes, comprising 102,516 tonnes Imports cargo and 8,493 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,972 Containers (2,525 TEUs Imports and 447 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Six ships, APL Antwerp, Thorsky, Seacon-8, Abu-Al-Abyad, Nordic Tianjin and Tiger Winter carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Friday.

while two more Container vessels, Manet and Safmarine Ngami are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Xiamen Tianjin Same Anchorage Atlanta Gas Engro From Asia Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

13 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistani, International cricketers vow to fight a ..

43 minutes ago

KP Govt distributes free flour bags among poor peo ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaud ..

5 minutes ago

4.360 Kg Hashish, 70 liter liquor seized, 6 arrest ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.