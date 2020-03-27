Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):Four ships, Hansa America, Xiamen, Gas Chem Shinano and Falcon Royal carrying Containers, Chemicals and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile our more ships, OOCL Atlanta, Thor Sky, Asia Inspire and Tiger Winter with Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Mogas, Palm kernel and Chemicals respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel "Xiamen" sailed out to sea from QICT on Friday morning, and three more ships, Gas Chem Shinano, Parnassos and IVS Hayakita are expected to sail from EVTL, PIBT and MW-4 on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 111,009 tonnes, comprising 102,516 tonnes Imports cargo and 8,493 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,972 Containers (2,525 TEUs Imports and 447 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Six ships, APL Antwerp, Thorsky, Seacon-8, Abu-Al-Abyad, Nordic Tianjin and Tiger Winter carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Friday.

while two more Container vessels, Manet and Safmarine Ngami are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.