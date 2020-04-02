Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships MOL Generosity, ECO, Epic,Glory Harvest and Wil Force carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal,Huaneng Fuyun Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Five ships MOL Generosity, ECO, Epic,Glory Harvest and Wil Force carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal,Huaneng Fuyun Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships Maersk Brooklyn and Lyric poet with Containers and Soya Bean also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, LNG, LPG, Palm oil and Palm Kernel respectively.

Out of them, a bulk cargo carrier Pacific Honor sailed out to sea from PIBT on Thursday morning and five more ships Maersk Detroit,MOL Generosity, Asia Inspire, Bunun Dynasty and Aqua Vita Sky were expected to sail from QICT, LCT, MW-2 and FAP respectively on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 187,666 tonnes,comprising 144,783 tonnes Imports cargo and 42,883 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,315 Containers (2,058 TEUs imports and 2,257 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships Maersk Brooklyn, Hong Fas Shinghai and Klara Oldendroff carrying Containers, General Cargo and Canola were expected take berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Thursday. While two more container vessel, Telemann and GSL Eleni are due to arrive at PQ on Friday.