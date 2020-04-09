Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where three ships, MOL Globe, Al Oraiq and Gulf Mist carrying Containers, 51,638 tonnes LNG and 14,304 tonnes Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 8th April 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):Shipping activity remained active at the Port where three ships, MOL Globe, Al Oraiq and Gulf Mist carrying Containers, 51,638 tonnes LNG and 14,304 tonnes Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 8th April 2020.

Meanwhile two more ships, As Patricia and Bulk Titan carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, an edible oil carrier �Falcon� sailed out to sea from LCT on Thursday morning, and three more ships, Container vessels MOL Globe, Maersk Hartford and Chemicals Carrier "Gulf Mist" are expected to sail from QICT and EVTL respectively on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 170,649 tonnes, comprising 128,716 tonnes Imports cargo and 41,933 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,899 Containers (2,692 TEUs Imports and 2,207 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, Hugo Schulte, Serena R and Bulk Titan scheduled to load/offload Containers, 44,000 tonnes Cement and 56,301 tonnes Coal are expected take berths at QICT, MW 2 and PIBT respectively on Thursday, 9th April 2020, while Containers vessel 'MOL Courage' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, two more Container vessels, Thorsky and CMA CGM Ivanhoe are due to arrive on Friday, 10th April, and As Patricia and Manet are due to arrive on Saturday, 11th April 2020