Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Shipping activity remained brisk at the Port where seven ships, MSC Gina, SM Charleston, Maersk Columbus, Takreem, White Purl, Sovereign and Rigel scheduled to load/offload Containers, Clay, LPG, Diesel oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, SSCG Terminal FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two bulk cargo carriers, Star Monica and African Kite & Gas Carrier Epic Manhattan carrying 116,890 tonnes Coal and 4,728 tonnes LPG respectively also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Beth occupancy remained on high side at the Port where a total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Clay, Coal, Soya Bean, LPG, LNG, Palm Kernel, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, five ships, MSC Gina, Takreem, STC Sentosa, Glory Harvest and Al-Sheehania are expected to sail from QICT, MW-2, PIBT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Wednesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 178,195 tonnes, comprising 131,360 tonnes Imports cargo and 46,835 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,726 Containers (2,341 TEUs Imports and 2,385 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, MOL Gateway, African Kite and Tomson Gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday,while three more Container vessels, MOL Courage, Maersk Bentonvilleand Osaka Tower are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.