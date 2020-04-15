UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:05 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained brisk at the Port where seven ships, MSC Gina, SM Charleston, Maersk Columbus, Takreem, White Purl, Sovereign and Rigel scheduled to load/offload Containers, Clay, LPG, Diesel oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, SSCG Terminal FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Shipping activity remained brisk at the Port where seven ships, MSC Gina, SM Charleston, Maersk Columbus, Takreem, White Purl, Sovereign and Rigel scheduled to load/offload Containers, Clay, LPG, Diesel oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, SSCG Terminal FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two bulk cargo carriers, Star Monica and African Kite & Gas Carrier Epic Manhattan carrying 116,890 tonnes Coal and 4,728 tonnes LPG respectively also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Beth occupancy remained on high side at the Port where a total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Clay, Coal, Soya Bean, LPG, LNG, Palm Kernel, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, five ships, MSC Gina, Takreem, STC Sentosa, Glory Harvest and Al-Sheehania are expected to sail from QICT, MW-2, PIBT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Wednesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 178,195 tonnes, comprising 131,360 tonnes Imports cargo and 46,835 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,726 Containers (2,341 TEUs Imports and 2,385 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, MOL Gateway, African Kite and Tomson Gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday,while three more Container vessels, MOL Courage, Maersk Bentonvilleand Osaka Tower are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Osaka Manhattan Columbus Charleston Anchorage Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Package for paying utility bills, port charges dem ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council launches special portal for r ..

17 minutes ago

Expats tiger force on cards to facilitate stranded ..

5 minutes ago

Global stock markets tank on virus woe; oil prices ..

5 minutes ago

Top EU diplomat 'deeply regrets' US WHO funding fr ..

5 minutes ago

Germany to extend virus curbs to May 3: state govt ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.