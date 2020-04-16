UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:27 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Three ships, MOL Gateway, African Kite and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal and LPG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile there more ships, Jeppesen Maersk, Jas Lyric and Nereus Island scheduled to load/offload Containers, Crude oil and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LPG, Palm Kernel, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, an edible oil tanker 'Rigel' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and three more ships, container vessels MOL Gateway & Maersk Columbus and Gas carrier Tomson Gas are expected to sail from QICT and EVTL respectively on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 176,121 tonnes, comprising 133,922 tonnes Imports cargo and 42,199 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,865 Containers (1,644 TEUs Imports and 2,221 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Two ships, Kiel Trader and Nereus Island carrying Containers and Steel Coil are expected take berths at Container Terminal and Multipurpose Terminal respectively on Thursday, while Container vessels, Maersk Bentonville and Osaka Tower are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and Cosco Japan is due to arrive on Friday.

