Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Brisk shipping activity was observed at the Port where six ships, Jeppesen Maersk, Cosco Japan, Star Monica, Elim, Epic Manthattan and Methane Jane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Friday

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Bentonville, Nordic Anny, CL Heidi and Serene Amelia carrying Containers, Mogas and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil, LPG, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of ten, two ships, General cargo carrier Nereus Island and Edible oil tanker Elim sailed out to sea on Saturday morning.

A cargo volume of 144,044 tonnes, comprising 121,548 tonnes Imports cargo and 22,496 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,299 Containers (2,115 TEUs Imports and 1,184 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, Maersk Bentonville, Jag Lyall and CL Heidi scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate and Coal are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Saturday.

while Container vessel Telemann is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday.

