Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Osaka Tower, Santos Eagle and Seacon-7 carrying Containers, Coal and Steel Coil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday

Meanwhile six more ships, Diyala, MSC Marianna, Nemea, Kazak, Gas Zeus and Ashiya Star carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Steel Coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile six more ships, Diyala, MSC Marianna, Nemea, Kazak, Gas Zeus and Ashiya Star carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Steel Coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil, LPG and Palm Kernel respectively.

Out of them, two Container ships, Cosco Japan and Jeppesen Maersk sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and three more ships, Bulk carriers 'CL Heidi' and Vantage Dream & Oil tanker 'Jag Lyall' sailed out to sea on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 184,402 tonnes, comprising 122,573 tonnes Imports cargo and 61,829 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,820 Containers (1,829 TEUs Imports and 2,991 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships, MSC Marianna, MSC Letizia, Ashiya, Sider tis, Serene Amelia and Kazak carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW4, PIBT and EVTL respectively on Monday.

