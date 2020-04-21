Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, MSC Marianna, MSC Letizia, Ashiya, Sider tis, Serene Amelia and Kazak carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):Six ships, MSC Marianna, MSC Letizia, Ashiya, Sider tis, Serene Amelia and Kazak carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Lisbon and Chemroad Polaris with Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil and LPG respectively.

Out of them, four ships, Osaka Tower, MSC Marianna, Jag Lyall and CL Heidi sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Kazak, Epic Manhattan and Santos Eagle are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 176,885 tonnes, comprising 138,558 tonnes Imports cargo and 38,327 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,875 Containers (1,573 TEUs Imports and 1,302 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, MSC Lisbon, Diyala, Lyric Poet and Chemroad Polaris carrying Containers, Soya Bean and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, FAP and LCT respectively on Tuesday.