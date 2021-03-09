Shipping activity at Port Qasim 9 march 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Five ships, MSC Rania, Lisa, Xin Hai Tong-8, Ocean Sky and Burgan carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo and Gas oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Five ships, MSC Rania, Lisa, Xin Hai Tong-8, Ocean Sky and Burgan carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo and Gas oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Jasmine, Le Havre and Sakura Glory carrying Containers and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Chemicals, Natural gas, Petroleum gas and Gas oil respectively, out of them, two ships, container vessel, 'MSC Rania' and Chemicals carrier 'Ginga Marlin' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Lisa, Gas Athena and Triton Swan are expected to sail from QICT, SSGC and PQEPT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 174,925 tonnes, comprising 143,985 tonnes imports cargo and 30,940 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,406 Containers (1,816 TEUs imports and 1,590 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, MSC Jasmine and Le Havre & two more ship, Maersk Detroit and Lobito carrying Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at Container Terminal and Gas port Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

While another container vessel 'MOL Generosity' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.