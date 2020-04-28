UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships, Thorsky, MSC Ajaccio, Epic Salina and Poavosa Wisdom carrying Containers, LPG and Steel Coil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Chem Harvest and Epic Santosa with Containers, Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of eleven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively.

Out of them, three ships, Al-Jasssiya, Meteora and CMA CGM Butterfly sailed out to sea from EETL, PQEPT and QICT on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Thorsky, Star Fighter and Epic Salina are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and EVTL on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 150,516 tonnes, comprising 124,969 tonnes Imports cargo and 25,547 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,071 Containers (1,871 TEUs Imports and 1,200 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships, Maersk Denver, CSAV Tyndall, IVS Corim Son Creek, Chem Harvest, Epic Santosa and Golar Snow carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT, SSGC and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday.

while a Container vessel, MOL Courage is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

