Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three ships, MOL Grandeur, ML Swallow and Sun Dora carrying Containers, Coal and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose and FOTOC Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Three ships, MOL Grandeur, ML Swallow and Sun Dora carrying Containers, Coal and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose and FOTOC Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Tomini Prosperity, Glory Navigator, Chembulk Kobe and King Craft with Pet Coke, Soya bean, Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil, Diesel oil, LPG and LNG respectively.

Out of them, Gas carrier 'Golar Snow' sailed out to sea from PGPCL on Thursday morning, and six more ships, Maersk Denver, MOL Grandeur, Lyric poet, IVS Crimson Creek, Epic Sentosa and Chem Harvest are expected to sail from QICT, FAP, PIBT, SSGC and LCT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 155,284 tonnes, comprising 119,999 tonnes Imports cargo and 35,285 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,330 Containers (1,950 TEUs Imports and 1,380 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Tomini Prosperity, Prosperity and Au Taurus carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1 and LCT respectively on Thursday.

While Containers vessel 'Baltic Bride' and Gas carrier 'Al-Marrouna' are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday and another container vessel 'Diyala' is due to arrive on Saturday.