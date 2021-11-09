Shipping activity at Port Qasim 9th Nov, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Where six ships namely, MSC Nicole, Northern Precision, Da Dan Xia, Kiran China, Gas Zeus and Liwa-V carrying Containers, General Cargo, Coal, LPG and Gas oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively

Meanwhile another ship, Al-Maha carrying LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on Tuesday morning.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Sea Ploeg, Simaisma, Northern Precision and MSC Paola left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, Kilburn, MSC Nicole, Rising Harrier and Xin Hai Tong-9 are expected to sail from EVTL, QICT, MW-2 and MW-4 on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,786 tonnes, comprising 151,981 tonnes imports cargo and 43,805 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,395 Containers (3,025 TEUs Imports and 2,370 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

The There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Maersk Kensington, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Rania, AMP Crystal, African Sanderling and Southern Robin carrying Containers, Fertilizer, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4 and LCT respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel 'Ermina' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

