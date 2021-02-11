UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim On 11 Feb 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:42 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 11 feb 2021

Three ships namely, Glen Canyon, Al-Salam- II and TSM Pollux carrying Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Three ships namely, Glen Canyon, Al-Salam- II and TSM Pollux carrying Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Cape Male, Oriental Angel and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers, Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Wheat, Coal, Project Cargo, Gas oil and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, two Container vessels 'Glen Canyon' and 'MSC Amalfi' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Dynamic-M, Al-Salam-II, TSM Pollux and Chemroad Sakura are expected to sail from QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, LCT and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 125,941 tonnes, comprising 54,966 tonnes imports cargo and 70,975 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,270 Containers (947 TEUs imports and 3,323 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships Cape Male, Aristomenis, Bel Atlantic, Oriental Angel, Summer Ploeg, Milaha Qatar and Gas Amazon carrying Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Palm oil, Natural gas and Petroleum gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, LCT, EETL and EVTL respectively on Thursday.

While two more container ships, APL Columbus and Safmarine Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Qatar Male Same Columbus Anchorage Atlanta Gas From Wheat Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

GCC denounces Houthi militia’s attack on Abha Ai ..

1 minute ago

6.0-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Isla ..

4 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Kills 1, Inj ..

9 minutes ago

Govt sets wheat grinding ratio by 80:20 to cut flo ..

9 minutes ago

Robber killed in police encounter in muzaffargarh

9 minutes ago

Police arrest six gamblers in bahawalpur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.