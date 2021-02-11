Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 11 feb 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Three ships namely, Glen Canyon, Al-Salam- II and TSM Pollux carrying Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile three more ships, Cape Male, Oriental Angel and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers, Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Wheat, Coal, Project Cargo, Gas oil and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, two Container vessels 'Glen Canyon' and 'MSC Amalfi' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Dynamic-M, Al-Salam-II, TSM Pollux and Chemroad Sakura are expected to sail from QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, LCT and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 125,941 tonnes, comprising 54,966 tonnes imports cargo and 70,975 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,270 Containers (947 TEUs imports and 3,323 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships Cape Male, Aristomenis, Bel Atlantic, Oriental Angel, Summer Ploeg, Milaha Qatar and Gas Amazon carrying Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Palm oil, Natural gas and Petroleum gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, LCT, EETL and EVTL respectively on Thursday.

While two more container ships, APL Columbus and Safmarine Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.