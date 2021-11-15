Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 15th Nov, 2021

The ship callings was reported on Sunday, where five ships namely, CMA CGM Cendrillion, Meratus Jayawijaya, Eleen Neptune, Hamstead and Sonangol Sambizanga carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The ship callings was reported on Sunday, where five ships namely, CMA CGM Cendrillion, Meratus Jayawijaya, Eleen Neptune, Hamstead and Sonangol Sambizanga carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Rita, IOL Cos Legacy and Al-Shamal with Containers, Canola seeds and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of a them a container vessel 'CMA CGM Cendrillion' left the port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Chemroad Journey, Bi Jia Shan and African Sanderling are expected to sail from LCT, FAP and MW-4 on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 200,663 tonnes, comprising 182,848 tonnes imports cargo and 17,815 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,367 Containers (3,367 TEUs Imports and 1,000 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Rita, Pacific Wealth, Wawasan Blue Fin and Al-Shmal & another ship Rhapsody carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, Natural gas and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, LCT, EETL and EVTL respectively on Monday, while two three more container ships, MSC Denisse, MSC Rachele and Maersk Nile are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.