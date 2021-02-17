UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim On 17 Feb 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 17 feb 2021

Four ships, MSC Pina, Josco Dezhou, Ocean Rider and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Coal, Palm Kernel and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Four ships, MSC Pina, Josco Dezhou, Ocean Rider and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Coal, Palm Kernel and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maritime Tuntiga and Genuine Venus carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Sea Helios' sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 183,987 tonnes, comprising 144,999 tonnes imports cargo and 38,988 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,959 Containers (1,907 TEUs imports and 2,052 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

Four ships, MSC Vanessa, Josephine Maersk, CMA CGM Medea and MSC Lilou carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday and three more ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, CMA CGM Fidelio and Vantage Rider scheduled to load /offload Container and Rice are due to arrive on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Medea Dezhou Same Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,570 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Lower House Passes Bill Raising Max Fine fo ..

2 minutes ago

Commerce ministry to organize 'Trade, Investment C ..

2 minutes ago

$59 million Hong Kong flat sale sets new Asia reco ..

2 minutes ago

Three outlaws arrested in sargodha

9 minutes ago

Slovakia tightens border controls amid Covid uptic ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.