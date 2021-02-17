Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 17 feb 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Four ships, MSC Pina, Josco Dezhou, Ocean Rider and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Coal, Palm Kernel and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maritime Tuntiga and Genuine Venus carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Sea Helios' sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 183,987 tonnes, comprising 144,999 tonnes imports cargo and 38,988 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,959 Containers (1,907 TEUs imports and 2,052 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

Four ships, MSC Vanessa, Josephine Maersk, CMA CGM Medea and MSC Lilou carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday and three more ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, CMA CGM Fidelio and Vantage Rider scheduled to load /offload Container and Rice are due to arrive on Thursday.