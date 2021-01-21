UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim On 21 Jan 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:54 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 21 jan 2021

Two ships, MSC Antigua and Tera Bhum carrying Containers were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Two ships, MSC Antigua and Tera Bhum carrying Containers were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Express Rome, Josephine Maersk, BTG Kailash, Singapore Bulker and Bay Yasu carrying Containers, Soya bean, Steel coil and Palm also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PPQ berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Wheat, Petroleum gas, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively, out of them, two ships, container ship 'Teera Bhum' and bulk cargo carrier 'VSC Poseidon' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and five more ships, MSC Antigua, Maersk Seletar, Elenore, Galini and Adaliah are expected to sail from QICT, LCT, PQEPT and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 158,485tonnes, comprising 83,085 tonnes imports cargo and 75,400 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,842 Containers (300 TEUs imports and 3,542 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port Following ships are currently at outer anchorage for waiting to berths.

Six ships, Maersk Ahram, Josephine Maersk, Express Rome, FJ Bianca, Sloman Hebe and Peramid carrying Containers, Soya bean, Palm oil and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT, FAP, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday.

while two more ships Maersk Jalan and MOL Generosity with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Rome Singapore Same Anchorage Gas From Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

US Joins WHO's COVAX Coronavirus Vaccination Initi ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 25 lives, 714 new cases reporte ..

2 minutes ago

CM Sindh approves Rs170m grant for KMC, vows to ma ..

2 minutes ago

US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response ..

2 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in Baghdad suicide attack: milita ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul to Seek Early Biden-Moon Meeting to Spur Sta ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.