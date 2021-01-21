Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 21 jan 2021

Two ships, MSC Antigua and Tera Bhum carrying Containers were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Two ships, MSC Antigua and Tera Bhum carrying Containers were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Express Rome, Josephine Maersk, BTG Kailash, Singapore Bulker and Bay Yasu carrying Containers, Soya bean, Steel coil and Palm also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PPQ berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Wheat, Petroleum gas, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively, out of them, two ships, container ship 'Teera Bhum' and bulk cargo carrier 'VSC Poseidon' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and five more ships, MSC Antigua, Maersk Seletar, Elenore, Galini and Adaliah are expected to sail from QICT, LCT, PQEPT and FOTCO on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 158,485tonnes, comprising 83,085 tonnes imports cargo and 75,400 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,842 Containers (300 TEUs imports and 3,542 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port Following ships are currently at outer anchorage for waiting to berths.

Six ships, Maersk Ahram, Josephine Maersk, Express Rome, FJ Bianca, Sloman Hebe and Peramid carrying Containers, Soya bean, Palm oil and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT, FAP, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday.

while two more ships Maersk Jalan and MOL Generosity with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.