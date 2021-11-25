UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim On 25th Nov, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:53 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 25th Nov, 2021

Four ships namely, Cap Akritas, Chem Harvest, Gas Chem Dollart and Al-Safiya carrying Containers, Chemicals, Petroleum gas and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, Cap Akritas, Chem Harvest, Gas Chem Dollart and Al-Safiya carrying Containers, Chemicals, Petroleum gas and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Irenes Ray, MOL Courage, MSC Erminai, Great Progress, Giscours, Monika and Gwn-3 carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship, 'Cap Akritas' left the port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Star Gaia, Fox, BW Yangtze and Gas Chem Dollart are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-1, FOTCO and EVTL on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,356 tonnes, comprising 141,397 tonnes imports cargo and 41,959 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,824 Containers (359 TEUs Imports and 2,465 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 23 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships, Irenes Ray, MOL Courage, MSC Erminai, SSI Glorious, Charisma, Sunshine Express and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Petroleum gas are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Thursday, 25th November, while another containers ship 'Express Athens' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Athens Progress Anchorage November Gas From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advanc ..

Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advance healthcare services

9 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility f ..

Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility for end-of-year holiday peak

9 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 363 more people

COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 363 more people

11 seconds ago
 France arrests fifth suspect in Channel migrant bo ..

France arrests fifth suspect in Channel migrant boat tragedy

12 seconds ago
 Car Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills 8, Injures 1 ..

Car Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills 8, Injures 17 - Reports

13 seconds ago
 Provision of justice to masses to be ensured, says ..

Provision of justice to masses to be ensured, says AIG South

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.