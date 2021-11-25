Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 25th Nov, 2021

Four ships namely, Cap Akritas, Chem Harvest, Gas Chem Dollart and Al-Safiya carrying Containers, Chemicals, Petroleum gas and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, Cap Akritas, Chem Harvest, Gas Chem Dollart and Al-Safiya carrying Containers, Chemicals, Petroleum gas and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Irenes Ray, MOL Courage, MSC Erminai, Great Progress, Giscours, Monika and Gwn-3 carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship, 'Cap Akritas' left the port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Star Gaia, Fox, BW Yangtze and Gas Chem Dollart are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-1, FOTCO and EVTL on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,356 tonnes, comprising 141,397 tonnes imports cargo and 41,959 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,824 Containers (359 TEUs Imports and 2,465 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 23 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships, Irenes Ray, MOL Courage, MSC Erminai, SSI Glorious, Charisma, Sunshine Express and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Petroleum gas are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Thursday, 25th November, while another containers ship 'Express Athens' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.