Shipping activity at Port Qsim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Six ships namely, RDO Fortune, Express Athens, Mu Mian Song, Maritime Tran Quality, Alby Story and Star Hydrus carrying Containers, General cargo, Palm oil and Coal were berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Xpress Bardsey, IVS Pebble Beach, Ocean Harvest-I and Flex Volunteer with Containers, Coal, General cargo and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, General cargo, Coal, Seeds, LPG, LNG, HSFO and Pam oil, out of them, two bulk cargo carriers, Al-Dhafra and PPS Salmon sailed on Friday morning, while two more ships, Oil tanker 'Marvel' and Container vessel 'Express Athens' are expected to sail from FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 198,029 tonnes, comprising 175,869 tonnes imports cargo and 22,160 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,773 Containers (3,700 TEUs Imports and 1,073 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

Five ships, CMA CGM Racine, Xpress Bardsey, Mercury Ocean, Paula and Al-Salam-II carrying Containers, Steel coil, LPG and Gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Friday, while three more ships, Teera Bhum, Cap Carmel and Al-Soor-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.