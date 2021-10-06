Shipping containers not to be stopped at Customs upcountry check posts: Abdul Qadir

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Collector Customs for Enforcement and Compliance, Abdul Qadir Memon Wednesday informed FPCCI members that now the shipping containers at Customs check posts in upcountry would not be stopped for inspection, except any intelligence based action.

"I have issued direction to Customs check post to do away with the practice of stopping shipping containers for inspections; except when there is an intelligence-based input of some wrongdoing," he said during a meeting with members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here, said an FPCCI statement.

The Chief Collector said presently 80 percent containers were being cleared by WeBOC through scanners and only 8% are opened for physical inspection. The Customs department striving to enhance this rate of digital and automated clearance through WeBOC to 90% within a span of next one year.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo commended Memon's efforts aimed at alleviating concerns of trade and industry.

Vice President FPCCI, Hanif Lakhany said the export-oriented industries were looking towards Customs department for more facilitation at seaports and airports as it had the most important role at final stage of shipment to overseas customers to achieve noticeable growth in exports.

He acknowledged that the Customs was doing its best but improvement was still needed i.e. 24/7 airport customs and more use of IT applications, adequate staffing and arrangements with terminal operators on airports.

Airports had become as pivotal in shipments as seaports in post-pandemic era, and regionally and globally our competitors were benefitting from 24/7 customs and shipment facilities on airports, he mentioned.

Convener FPCCI's Standing Committee on Customs, Shabbir Mansha Churra said that globally SMEs and traders had been given support packages to ward off adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that traders had to go through unnecessary and multiple check posts; even after getting cleared at ports and borders.

He also informed the high-ranking customs officials that FPCCI had letters from airport terminal operators that they were ready to expand the operating hours and customs officials should look into it. WeBOC needed to be more effective and lesser containers should be opened for physical examinations.