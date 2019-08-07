UrduPoint.com
Shipping Sheep In Summer Heat, Romania Defies EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

Shipping sheep in summer heat, Romania defies EU

Midia, Roumanie, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Under the burning sun in Romania's Midia port on the Black Sea, the Lady Maria stands ready to embark its passengers -- thousands of sheep to be shipped to Libya for the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Despite a warning from the EU and shock footage released last year of heat-stricken sheep struggling to breathe on ships travelling from Australia to the Middle East, Romania continues to export livestock during the height of summer.

A Midia port operator official insists conditions aboard the Lady Maria, which flies a Tanzanian flag and has been travelling the seas for more than 50 years, are "similar to a five-star hotel".

But activists have labelled the livestock transport vessels -- about 100 of which leave Midia every year -- as "death ships".

"The question is how many sheep will die during this journey," says Gabriel Paun of Animals International.

Denouncing "undue suffering", he recalls a 2015 incident when thousands of sheep exported to Jordan by Romania died from thirst or literally were cooked alive during the transport.

The journey from Romania to the Gulf can take several weeks, comparable to the trip from Australia.

The risks this year are particularly high since Eid, the Muslim festival which sees the ceremonial slaughtering of animals and every year boosts Romanian livestock exports, falls in the middle of August.

