Shireen Arshad Elected Executive Committee Member Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:03 PM

Shireen Arshad Khan of PIAF-Founders Alliance has been elected Executive Committee Member on one seat, reserved for women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Shireen Arshad Khan of PIAF-Founders Alliance has been elected Executive Committee Member on one seat, reserved for women.

According to spokesperson for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Monday, Shireen Khan is an entrepreneur, business woman and politician, who served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2008-2013.

Shireen Khan was also the founder member of Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur and Handicraft Association of Pakistan and served as the vice president of Federation of Pakistan in 2019.

She has also served as convener of standing committee of LCCI on Women Business Reforms and Women Entrepreneur Committee and has also headed Resource Centre in Lahore Chamber of Commerce.

