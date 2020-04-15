UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Directed To Ensure Social Distancing During Selling

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

The district administration was taking effective measures to implement precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration was taking effective measures to implement precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

As part of such efforts on direction of DC Dir Lower Saadat Hassan assistant commissioner Samarbagh inspected visited bazaar to ensure that shopkeepers had adopted precautionary measures against the deadly virus.

During visit, the Ac directed shopkeepers to draw proper circles of social distancing outside their shops and did not sell the food items to customer break the rules.

