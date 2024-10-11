Open Menu

Short Term Inflation Eases By 0.08%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.08 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on October 10, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 318.91 points as compared to 319.17 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 12.74 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Likewise, SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed decrease of 0.09 per cent and went down to 312.91 points from last week’s 313.20 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, decreased by 0.10 percent, 0.07 percent, 0.08 percent and 0.08 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.42%) items increased, 08 (15.68%) items decreased and 28 (54.90%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (19.79%), bananas (2.91%), sugar (1.47%), pulse mash (1.16%), chicken (0.84%), pulse moong (0.40%), eggs (0.27%) and pulse masoor (0.20%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included onions (4.14%), wheat flour (1.85%), pulse gram (0.63%), mustard oil (0.35%), potatoes (0.30%), LPG (0.25%), gur and cooking oil 5 litre (0.23%) each, vegetable gee 1 kg (0.14%), firewood (0.12%) and cigarettes (0.06%).

On-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease wheat flour (34.36%), petrol (23.51%), diesel (22.48%), electricity charges for Q1 (20.32%), chilies powder (20.00%), rice basmati broken (10.10%), sugar (9.91%), cooking oil 5 litre (9.76%), pulse masoor (6.91%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (5.56%), bread (5.03%) and LPG (4.00%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for q1 (570.00%), pulse gram (71.08%), onions (49.00%), chicken (25.97%), powdered milk (25.36%), beef (24.62%), shirting (19.60%), pulse moong (18.73%), mutton (15.07%), cooked daal (14.52%), georgette (13.81%), ladies sandal (12.52%).

