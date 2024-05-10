Short-term Inflation Eases By 1.39 Percent
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 1.39 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on May 09, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 312.56 points as compared to 316.95 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 22.32 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, decreased by 0.99 per cent and went down to 303.24 points from last week’s 306.26 points.
The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, decreased by 1.00 percent, 1.35 percent, 1.49 and 1.53 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 13 (25.49%) items decreased and 26 (50.98%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions (19.22%), chicken (18.83%), wheat flour (4.00%), LPG (3.67%), bananas (2.32%), garlic (1.44%), rice basmati broken (0.75%), mustard oil & sugar (0.48%) each, and firewood (0.23%).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes (19.24%), eggs (4.73%), potatoes (4.38%), pulse gram (0.91%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.89%), beef (0.64%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.44%) and milk fresh (0.41%).
On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included bananas (38.79%), wheat flour (28.21%), chicken (20.27%), cooking oil 5 litre (19.74%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (16.73%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (16.67%), mustard oil (13.11%), LPG (10.52%), eggs (7.91%) and diesel (2.04%).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for q1 (570.00%), onions (118.58%), tomatoes (101.24%), garlic (72.38%), chilies powder (71.96%), salt powder (32.59%), energy saver (29.83%), shirting (29.71%), gents sandal (25.01%), pulse mash (23.70%), beef (23.30%) and tea prepared (20.08%).
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.4,600 to Rs 243,800 per tola36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, GCCs FTA, likely to be finalized in near future: Commerce Minister3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates on Friday3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates on Friday7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 20248 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains9 hours ago
-
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank17 hours ago
-
Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Au ..17 hours ago
-
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan19 hours ago
-
Habib Arif posted as MD SIDB KP18 hours ago