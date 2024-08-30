Open Menu

Short-term Inflation Eases Further By 0.62%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Short-term inflation eases further by 0.62%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed further decrease of 0.62 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on August 29, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 319.73 points as compared to 321.72 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 15.34 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Likewise, SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732, however witnessed an increase of 0.24 per cent and went up to 310.80 points from last week’s 310.29 points.

The SPI for consumption group of Rs 17,732 to 22,888 also witnessed an increase of 0.11 percent. However the SPI for the consumption groups of Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.64 percent, 0.86 and 0.58 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 24 (47.

06%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (3.02%), bananas (2.35%), chilies powder (1.42%), wheat flour (0.85%), pulse masoor (0.68%), bread (0.56%), pulse mash (0.53%) and sugar (0.49%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes (8.03%), onions (6.53%), pulse gram (2.20%), garlic (1.76%), potatoes (0.63%), eggs (0.55%), LPG (0.51%), gur and rice basmati broken (0.41%) each, firewood (0.12%) and shirting (0.07%).

On-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (36.73%), chilies powder (18.94%), electricity charges for q1 (16.91%), sugar (16.08%), cooking oil 5 litre (11.32%), petrol (10.07%), diesel (9.22%), rice basmati broken (8.81%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (7.24%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (6.20%), gur (4.63%) and washing soap (0.35%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for q1 (570.00%), onions (95.16%), pulse gram (53.59%), tomatoes (43.21%), powered milk (26.14%), garlic (25.74%), beef (23.93%), pulse moong (23.72%), shirting (23.70%), salt powder (21.45%), georgette (15.18%) and energy saver (12.87%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price August Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

1 hour ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

1 hour ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

1 hour ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

1 hour ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

1 hour ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

2 hours ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

2 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

2 hours ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

2 hours ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business