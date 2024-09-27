Short term inflation goes up slightly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a nominal increase of 0.05 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on September 26, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 317.76 points as compared to 317.61 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 12.80 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Likewise, SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed increase of 0.08 per cent and went up to 311.09 points from last week’s 310.84 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, increased by 0.07 percent, 0.05 percent, 0.05 percent and 0.04 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 26 (50.

98%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included pulse mash (1.80%), pulse moong (1.35%), sugar (1.30%), bananas (1.27%), pulse masoor (0.93%), wheat flour (0.66%), eggs (0.28%) and cooking oil 5 litre (0.18%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes (5.78%), onions (5.49%), pulse gram (1.01%), potatoes (0.94%), gur (0.82%), firewood (0.64%), cooked daal (0.47%), curd (0.32%), milk fresh (0.26%) and LPG (0.15%).

On-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (38.12%), petrol (24.73%), diesel (24.06%), chilies powder (20.00%), electricity charges for Q1 (13.47%), sugar (11.18%), cooking oil 5 litre (10.87%), rice basmati broken (9.86%), pulse masoor (9.22%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (6.37%), gur (6.19%) and LPG (1.91%)

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for q1 (570.00%), pulse gram (60.21%), onions (51.72%), tomatoes (34.34%), beef (25.61%), powdered milk (25.41%), shirting (20.17%), chicken (17.07%), cooked daal (15.97%), salt powder (15.38%), georgette (13.78%) and energy saver (12.87%).