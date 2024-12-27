Open Menu

Short-term Inflation Up By 0.80%: PBS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Short-term inflation up by 0.80%: PBS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), went up by 0.80 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on December 26, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 326.96 points as compared to 324.38 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 5.08 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed increase of 0.69 per cent and went up to 321.65 points from last week’s 319.44 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, increased by 0.78 percent, 0.76 percent, 0.82 percent and 0.81 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 24 (47.06%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions (8.

13%), potatoes (2.38%), pulse mash (1.28%), pulse gram (0.78%), bananas (0.68%), rice irri-6/9 (0.50%), eggs (0.30%) and rice basmati broken (0.15%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included chicken (22.47%), tomatoes (20.75%), sugar (2.19%), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.17%), firewood (0.95%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.91%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.74%), cooked beef & mustard oil (0.69%) each, LPG (0.18%) and washing soap (0.09%).

On-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (36.20%), onions (31.21%), chilies powder (20.00%), eggs (12.89%), pulse masoor (11.18%), rice basmati broken (7.98%), diesel (7.49%), electricity charges for Q1 (6.96%), pulse mash (6.27%), bread (6.01%) and petrol (5.64%)..

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included tomatoes (138.53%), ladies sandal (75.09%), potatoes (61.17%), pulse gram (51.17%), pulse moong (31.51%), powdered milk (25.62%), beef (24.28%), garlic (17.27%), gas charges for q1 (15.52%), cooked daal (15.10%), shirting (14.36%) and firewood (13.14%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price December Gas All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

2 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

4 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

5 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

6 hours ago
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

14 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

15 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business