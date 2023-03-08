Shortfall in Oil Investments May Lead to Energy Security, Affordability Issues -OPEC Chief

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) A substantial shortfall in oil investments could create problems in the future in terms of energy security and affordability, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said in a panel discussion during the CERAWeek annual energy conference.

"We've seen a significant shortfall in investments in the oil sector, our latest world oil outlook we have produced recently shows there's $12.1 trillion required investments in the oil sector," Ghais said on Tuesday. "We're talking about over $500 billion every year. We're not seeing those levels yet. Unless this happens, I'm afraid we could be facing issues in the future in energy security and affordability."