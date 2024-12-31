SIAL Concludes 2024 With Milestone Achievements
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) announced a remarkable year of achievements in 2024, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and innovation in aviation services
According to a spokesperson, from passenger milestones to operational advancements, SIAL’s dedication to enhancing the travel experience has set new benchmarks in the aviation sector. In 2024, more than 1 million passengers chose Sialkot International Airport as their gateway to the world, showcasing its growing reputation as a premier travel hub. This milestone underscores the confidence of travelers and airlines in SIAL’s exceptional services and facilities.
SIAL achieved a significant feat by operating over 11,000 tons of air cargo during the year, solidifying its position as a vital player in global trade and logistics. The airport’s robust cargo handling capabilities continue to facilitate economic growth in the region. During the year 2024 the SIAL medical team exemplified dedication and professionalism by treating over 550 patients, including passengers and staff. This commitment to health and safety underscores SIAL’s holistic approach to passenger care. Safety remained a top priority at SIAL in 2024. The airport successfully maintained a zero-accident rate in handling international flights, reflecting its stringent adherence to global safety standards and protocols.
In a significant move to enhance accessibility, SIAL inaugurated a new and wide-laned airport gate, streamlining traffic flow and improving the overall passenger experience. Additionally, the airport rehabilitated its runway in record time, ensuring uninterrupted operations and meeting international aviation standards. With the number of international airlines operating from SIAL that includes PIA, Emirates, Air Sial, Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, and Salam Air, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) emerged as the leading carrier at SIAL, operating an impressive 697 flights during 2024.
This collaboration highlights SIAL’s pivotal role in supporting national and international aviation. As part of its passenger-centric initiatives, SIAL carried out an impressive passenger awareness campaign throughout the year. This initiative aimed to educate and engage travelers on key aspects of air travel, enhancing their overall journey experience. During the year 2024 SIAL successfully facilitated Hajj operations, ensuring a seamless experience for Hajj pilgrims.
The airport’s meticulous planning and execution during this critical period earned widespread appreciation. In collaboration with its partner airlines, SIAL marked various national and international days with zeal and zest. These celebrations highlighted the airport’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and shared pride. As 2024 concludes, Sialkot International Airport remains steadfast in its mission to provide world-class services, prioritize safety, and contribute to the regional and national economy. The Chairman & Vice Chairman SIAL stated that reflecting on the achievements of 2024, "we are filled with immense pride and gratitude for the remarkable journey we have undertaken together. This year has been a witness to our resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence. From surpassing passenger milestones to achieving a zero accident rate, our accomplishments are a collective effort of our exceptional team, partners, and valued passengers."
CEO SIAL Air Vice Marshall Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti (R) said, "As we welcome the dawn of a new year, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all passengers, partners, airlines, and team members of Sialkot International Airport. This year, we aim to elevate our commitment to excellence, fostering connections that inspire progress and unity. Together, let’s soar to new horizons and create an experience that reflects the spirit of Sialkot—resilient, ambitious, and ever-reaching for the skies."
