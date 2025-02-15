SIAL Launches Modern Ramp Buses
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Sialkot International Airport (SIAL) continues to set new standards in passenger convenience and operational efficiency with the induction of new state-of-the-art ramp buses.
According to a press release, the latest addition reinforces SIAL’s commitment to providing world-class facilities and ensuring seamless connectivity between the terminal and aircraft. The newly introduced ramp buses are equipped with advanced features, including spacious interiors, comfortable seating, air-conditioning, and accessibility options for passengers with reduced mobility. These buses are designed to enhance the overall travel experience, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition for travelers boarding and disembarking flights.
The buses care capable to take more than 100 passengers at a time.
The Chairman and Vice Chairman SIAL, said, “The induction of these modern ramp buses marks another milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate passenger services at Sialkot International Airport. We are dedicated to enhancing the comfort, safety, and efficiency of airport operations, and these buses will significantly contribute to that goal.”
This investment in infrastructure is part of SIAL’s broader vision to continuously upgrade facilities and meet the evolving needs of passengers. As one of Pakistan’s leading international airports, SIAL remains committed to adopting innovative solutions that ensure a seamless and world-class travel experience, it added.
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Business
-
SIAL launches modern ramp buses6 minutes ago
-
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives38 minutes ago
-
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 20259 hours ago
-
ICCI commends CDA for launching digitized ‘One Window Facility’ to improve public services1 day ago
-
Ministry of Commerce to organize six days of pre-Budget, consultative sessions1 day ago
-
Meeting reviews projects for inclusion in ADP 2025-261 day ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices decrease by 0.04pc1 day ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 day ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 20251 day ago