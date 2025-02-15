SIAL launches modern ramp buses

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Sialkot International Airport (SIAL) continues to set new standards in passenger convenience and operational efficiency with the induction of new state-of-the-art ramp buses.

According to a press release, the latest addition reinforces SIAL’s commitment to providing world-class facilities and ensuring seamless connectivity between the terminal and aircraft. The newly introduced ramp buses are equipped with advanced features, including spacious interiors, comfortable seating, air-conditioning, and accessibility options for passengers with reduced mobility. These buses are designed to enhance the overall travel experience, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition for travelers boarding and disembarking flights.

The buses care capable to take more than 100 passengers at a time.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman SIAL, said, “The induction of these modern ramp buses marks another milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate passenger services at Sialkot International Airport. We are dedicated to enhancing the comfort, safety, and efficiency of airport operations, and these buses will significantly contribute to that goal.”

This investment in infrastructure is part of SIAL’s broader vision to continuously upgrade facilities and meet the evolving needs of passengers. As one of Pakistan’s leading international airports, SIAL remains committed to adopting innovative solutions that ensure a seamless and world-class travel experience, it added.