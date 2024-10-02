Sialkot Airport Completes Runway Overhaul In Record Time
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:18 AM
Project completed using SIAL’s own resources and arrangements
SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd,2024) The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), the country’s only private-sector airport, completed a major rehabilitation project in a record 13 days.
SIAL spokesperson Umair Khan stated that this achievement is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of the airport’s staff, engineers, and contractors, who worked tirelessly to meet the deadline.
“Despite the scale and complexity of the project, the quick execution ensured minimal disruption to flight operations while adhering to the highest safety standards,” he said.
The rehabilitation covered 79,000 square feet of the runway, and Khan highlighted that it was accomplished entirely using SIAL’s own resources and arrangements. This demonstrates the airport’s focus on operational efficiency, safety, and modernization.
SIAL Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti praised the team’s efforts, calling the rapid completion of such a large-scale project in such a short period a remarkable achievement.
“SIAL remains committed to continuous improvement, setting new standards of excellence in airport management and infrastructure development in Pakistan,” he said.
SIAL CEO, AVM (Rtd) Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti, emphasized the airport’s dedication to providing world-class infrastructure that meets international aviation standards. “This project underscores our commitment to ensuring smooth operations for airlines and a superior experience for passengers,” he remarked.
With the successful rehabilitation of its runway, Sialkot International Airport has positioned itself as a significant player in Pakistan’s aviation industry, equipped to handle increasing air traffic demand while ensuring operational safety and reliability.
Recent Stories
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
More Stories From Business
-
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
LCCI President vows to resolve traders' issues, unveils action plan6 hours ago
-
HCSTSI announces its newly elected office-bearers7 hours ago
-
New ICCI office-bearers sworn in8 hours ago
-
Core inflation decreases to 6.9% in September8 hours ago
-
KPUMA introduces flat-rate fares for BRT express routes8 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 690 points8 hours ago
-
CDNS to achieve Rs 200 billion mark in fresh bonds9 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets9 hours ago
-
FTO establishes special helpdesk to facilitate taxpayers in filing returns10 hours ago
-
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.600 to Rs 274,900 per tola11 hours ago