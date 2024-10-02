Open Menu

Sialkot Airport Completes Runway Overhaul In Record Time

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:18 AM

Project completed using SIAL’s own resources and arrangements

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd,2024) The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), the country’s only private-sector airport, completed a major rehabilitation project in a record 13 days.

SIAL spokesperson Umair Khan stated that this achievement is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of the airport’s staff, engineers, and contractors, who worked tirelessly to meet the deadline.

“Despite the scale and complexity of the project, the quick execution ensured minimal disruption to flight operations while adhering to the highest safety standards,” he said.

The rehabilitation covered 79,000 square feet of the runway, and Khan highlighted that it was accomplished entirely using SIAL’s own resources and arrangements. This demonstrates the airport’s focus on operational efficiency, safety, and modernization.

SIAL Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti praised the team’s efforts, calling the rapid completion of such a large-scale project in such a short period a remarkable achievement.

“SIAL remains committed to continuous improvement, setting new standards of excellence in airport management and infrastructure development in Pakistan,” he said.

SIAL CEO, AVM (Rtd) Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti, emphasized the airport’s dedication to providing world-class infrastructure that meets international aviation standards. “This project underscores our commitment to ensuring smooth operations for airlines and a superior experience for passengers,” he remarked.

With the successful rehabilitation of its runway, Sialkot International Airport has positioned itself as a significant player in Pakistan’s aviation industry, equipped to handle increasing air traffic demand while ensuring operational safety and reliability.

