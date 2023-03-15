Sialkot business community playing role for good image of country: Naveed Qamar

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said that the business community of Sialkot had a name globally which was earning a lot of foreign exchange for the country by producing the best quality products and raising the good image of Pakistan.

He expressed these views on the inauguration of a factory, Cap Mount Impex Pvt Ltd, located at Pasrur Road, Sialkot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister said that export was the only way that could steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said that Sialkot was playing an important role in strengthening national exchequer by earning billion of Dollars through its exports.

The Minister congratulated the chief executive of the factory, Gul Sher Khan, and Director Khan Shehbaz Khan on the inauguration of the factory and prayed for the expansion of their business.

On this occasion, former secretary Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Nawaz Ahmed Toor, Hasan Toor, Zafariab Ali Shah, business community and factory employees were also present.