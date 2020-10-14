Sialkot Business leaders greet PFC for holding Interiors Pakistan expo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Top business leaders of Sialkot Wednesday greeted the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) for holding successful the 12th Interiors Pakistan expo in Sialkot.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar while talking to Chief Executive PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that first time people of Sialkot especially exporters were provided ample opportunities to see the best quality furniture products under one umbrella which increased the interests of the visitors.

Pakistan's top interior designers and furniture manufacturers displayed their work to promote the local furniture industry.

Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said the government needed to streamline existing markets and identify new potential markets for 'Made-in-Pakistan' products in Far-East, Central Asian Republics, Latin America and Russia.

He called for interest-free loans to furniture producers for five years for the import of new technology to improve overall infrastructure of the industry.

Air Sial Chairman Fazal Gilani, Pakistan Leather Garments Exporters Association Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti and Naeem Javed Chairman board of Ditector of Sialkot Airport said that they were highly impressed with the best quality of hand made furniture when they twice visited the expo along with other galaxy of stars of Sialkot city.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the expo created opportunities for interior designers and furniture manufacturers to work together for progress of the industry while giving young participants a chance to display their designs and products.

He urged Sialkot tycoons and entrepreneurs to work extensively to promote the local furniture industry in Pakistan. "Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best skills that can help develop the country on modern lines," he added.