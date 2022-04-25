UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Conducts Course

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 02:41 PM

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) conducted a course on "Role of Information Technology in Business" under the SCCI's Business Executive Programme

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) conducted a course on "Role of Information Technology in Business" under the SCCI's Business Executive Programme.

Addressing the participants, Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi statedthat information technology had changed lives of individuals and organizations.

The course participants covering; online business name (domain) registration, types of web hosting, cloud computing solutions and data privacy and routine backups.

