Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections to be held on Sep 4

Elections of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held on September 4 and 5

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Elections of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held on September 4 and 5.

The exporters will elect five members each of the SCCI Executive Committee from both Corporate Class and Associate Class.

SCCI's PRO Tajammal Hussain said that elections on five seats of Executive Committee from SCCI Corporate Class would be held on Sep 4 while elections on five seats of Executive Committee from Associate Class would be held on Sep 5 at the SCCI building.

He said the ruling Ittehad Founders Group had fielded Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Ansar Azizpuri, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Mir and Muhammad Sarwar for Corporate Class while rival Democratic Founders Group had fielded Asad Sadique, Suhail Akbar Awan, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Tahir Rasheed and Muhammad Suleman Khan.

On the other hand, ruling Ittehad Founders' Group has fielded Khurram Aslam, Asif Manzur, Sheikh Faisal Naveed, Hafiz Shamas Hameed and Sheikh Zahid Hameed for Associate Class while the rival Democratic Founders Group has fielded Ch. Salman Iqbal, Khawaja Zia Ullah, Zarar Ahmed Dar, Ibrar Hussain Gillani and Muhammad Iqbal Asad.