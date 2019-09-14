Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts meeting of golden economic triangle representatives

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a joint meeting of representatives of the golden economic triangle comprising SCCI, Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GTCCI) here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a joint meeting of representatives of the golden economic triangle comprising SCCI, Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GTCCI) here on Saturday.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting. GCCI President Muhammad Asim Anees, GTCCI President Amir Nauman and SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Waqas Akram Awan attended the meeting.

The three main chambers of commerce unanimously passed a joint declaration announcing continuation of their struggle for an amicable solution to problems of the business community of the golden economic triangle of the country comprising industrial districts of Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat.

The three chambers urged the government to ensure early establishment of the Golden Economic Triangle Council and patronise the business community of the region. They demanded early establishment of new special economic zones along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route, completion of mega project of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, linking Gujranwala and Gujrat districts with Sialkot-Lahore Motorway through M-2, establishment of Expo Centres besides resolving the taxes related issues of the businesspeople.