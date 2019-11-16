Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry president discusses exports with Dawood, commerce secretary

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ashraf Malik called on senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce including Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Commerce Secretray Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Export Development Fund (EDF) Secretary Maria Kazi at their offices in Islamabad on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ashraf Malik called on senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce including Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Commerce Secretray Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Export Development Fund (EDF) Secretary Maria Kazi at their offices in Islamabad on Friday.

The two sides discussed the issues related to export sector of Sialkot and shared proposals for promotion of exports through highly value added exporting region. The commerce minister assured the visiting delegation of its full support to boost Sialkot exports.

Muhammad Ashraf thanked the authorities for giving patient hearing to his points and proposals and said that such interactions were vital for both private sector and the government to set their priorities and develop a unanimous agenda. He also thanked Usman Dar, special assistant to the prime minister for his continuous support and role as a facilitator to the Sialkot Chamber in creation of linkages with the government. Malik said that relentless efforts of Usman Dar are being acknowledged and appreciated by business community and are becoming of a true representative of his region.