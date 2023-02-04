UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) Chief Holds Web-link Meeting With Senegalese Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chief holds web-link meeting with Senegalese envoy

A web-link meeting was held between Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senegalese Ambassador Dr. Saima Syed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A web-link meeting was held between Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senegalese Ambassador Dr. Saima Syed.

SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening mutual trade between the two countries. They discussed business growth opportunities and shared ideas on overcoming challenges.

The meeting emphasised the importance of government and private sector communication for driving economic prosperity and laid the foundation for a strong partnership between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence ..

German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your g ..

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congra ..

39 minutes ago
 NA-38 by-polls on March 16

NA-38 by-polls on March 16

31 minutes ago
 Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit ..

Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit in EU Given Reliance on Russia ..

31 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

31 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms Pakistan's continuing moral, d ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.