Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chief holds web-link meeting with Pak envoy to Senegal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A web-link meeting was held between Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Pakistan's ambassador to Senegal Dr. Saima Syed.

SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening trade between the two countries. They discussed business growth opportunities and shared ideas on overcoming challenges.

The meeting emphasised the importance of government and private sector communication for bringing economic prosperity and laying the foundation for a strong partnership between the two countries.