Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik attends inaugural ceremony of SBP

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik on Friday attended the inauguration ceremony of the new State Bank of Pakistan building in Sialkot.

On this occasion, the SCCI President had a one-on-one meeting with Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmed wherein multiple issues of the industry were discussed.

On the occasion, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed announced that six months extension would be given on the cut-off date of the EPD Circular No 01, 2023 allowing exporters an ample time to settle their overdue proceeds.

Ghafoor Malik thanked the governor State Bank for the most positive announcement madein the greater interest of the export sector.