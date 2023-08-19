Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) condemns Jaranwala incident

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh and Executive Committee members have strongly condemned the recent incident taking place in Jaranwala on August 16, 2023, in which churches and houses of Christian community members were set ablaze by a mob

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh and Executive Committee members have strongly condemned the recent incident taking place in Jaranwala on August 16, 2023, in which churches and houses of Christian community members were set ablaze by a mob.

The shocking act of violence caused deep concerns among the business community of Sialkot, they said and stressed the need for immediate action to maintain law and order in the province.

The SCCI office-bearers expressed solidarity with the affected community, saying that the incident was in sheer contradiction to the principles of tolerance, coexistence and respect for all religious beliefs that Pakistani society upholds. The called upon the Federal government, the Punjab government and the law-enforcers to take stern action against the culprits.